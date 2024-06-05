Digital PCR Maker Stilla Technologies Inks US Distribution Deal with Avantor

NEW YORK – Digital PCR system developer Stilla Technologies of France said Wednesday that it has signed a strategic distribution partnership for the US with Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Avantor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Stilla's dPCR products will be made available to researchers and clinicians in the US through Avantor's life science specialists.

"With Avantor's backing, we are well positioned to achieve our biopharma, applied testing, and academia objectives while enhancing our applications to better serve our customers," Kerri McWeeny, Stilla's general manager for North America, said in a statement.

Last year, Paris-based Stilla, which also has a location in Boston, launched a seven-color dPCR instrument, the Nio+ and subsequently closed a $26.5 million Series C financing round to support scaling its marketing and sales channels and accelerating commercialization of the system.

Avantor acquired biopharma reagent maker Puritan Products and lab supply company VWR in 2017 and manufactures cell and gene therapy reagents at its innovation center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company formed a distribution agreement with Oxford Nanopore Technologies in 2021.