DiaSorin Q3 Revenues Dip 5 Percent as COVID-19 Test Sales Fall

NEW YORK — DiaSorin reported Thursday its third quarter revenues declined 5 percent year over year with waning COVID-19 testing demand, despite rising revenues across its other diagnostics businesses.

For Q3 2022 the Saluggia, Italy-based firm logged €326.8 million ($327.1 million) in total revenues compared to €343.5 million a year ago. COVID-19 testing revenues shrank 47 percent to €51.6 million in Q3 from €98.4 million a year ago. Meanwhile, immunodiagnostics testing (excluding COVID-19) grew 15 percent to €171.5 million from $156.6 million; molecular diagnostics (excluding COVID-19) jumped 10 percent to €54.3 million from €44.0 million; and licensed technologies grew 5 percent to €49.4 million from €44.5 million.

In addition to the drop in COVID-19 diagnostics, the company also cited supply chain issues, particularly delays in electronics components, among the causes for the drop in Q3 revenue.

DiaSorin's Q3 net profit fell 22 percent from €79.3 million to €62.1 million. Adjusted net profit fell 11 percent year over year to €75.6 million.

For the first nine months of 2022, DiaSorin recorded total revenues of €1.01 billion, up 18 percent compared to the first nine months of 2021. This increase is due to the strong performance of the immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic business and to the inclusion of Luminex in the scope of consolidation, partly offset by the expected decline of COVID sales, DiaSorin said. DiaSorin acquired Luminex in April 2021.

DiaSorin finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of €401.7 million.