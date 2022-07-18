Logo

Delfi Diagnostics Raises $225M in Series B Financing

Jul 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Delfi Diagnostics said on Monday that it has raised $225 million in a Series B financing, led by DFJ Growth with participation from Eli Lilly, Point72, Brown Advisory, Point Field Partners, Initiate Ventures, Open Field Capital, and PTX Capital.

The round also included all of the firm's existing investors including Cowen Healthcare Investments, Foresite Capital, Menlo Ventures, OrbiMed, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Northpond Ventures, Samsara BioCapital, Rock Springs Capital, AV8 Ventures, Illumina Ventures, Osage University Partners, and Windham Venture Partners.

Delfi intends to use the funds to support continued development and commercialization of blood tests for single cancer early detection, multi-cancer early detection, and treatment monitoring.

Based in Baltimore and Palo Alto, California, Delfi has harnessed a proprietary whole-genome low-depth sequencing approach for analysis of cell-free DNA fragmentation initially developed at Johns Hopkins.

The company is currently validating the technology for early detection of lung and other cancers in a 15,000-person prospective trial called CASCADE-LUNG. It is also working with other research institutions to develop new applications, including screening for other cancer types, multi-cancer early detection, and treatment monitoring.

"Cancer is a global public health problem and addressing it requires a solution that is accessible around the world," Delfi CEO and Founder Victor Velculescu said in a statement. "We believe our approach is uniquely capable of delivering high performing, cost effective, and clinically relevant tests for multiple applications to meet the needs of patients and providers everywhere."

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
financing
North America
early detection
epigenetics
cancer screening
Lung Cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Traces Taxonomic, Functional Features of Infant Gut Microbiomes in Response to Solid Foods

Researchers saw taxonomic shifts, without dramatic functional gene changes, when tracking gut microbial communities, genes, and metabolites in infants starting solid foods.

Parallel Sequencing Proves Cost-Effective in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analysis

Using data for stage IV NSCLC patients, Dutch researchers saw that parallel sequencing tests were more cost-effective and diagnostically informative than sequential single-gene tests.

Body Mass Index Contributors Show Age-Related Changes in Impact

Researchers detected age- and BMI-related differences in the effect size and variance explained by polygenic contributors, along with independent environmental contributions.

Link Between Mosaic Loss of Y Chromosome, Heart Failure in Men

Hematopoietic mosaic loss of Y chromosome may over-activate a profibrotic signaling network to lead to heart failure in men, a study in Science finds.