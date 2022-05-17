Delfi Diagnostics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Partner to Advance Cancer Screening Technology

NEW YORK – Delfi Diagnostics said Tuesday that it has entered into a broad research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's biomarker development program, under which Delfi and MSK researchers will collaborate on a variety of studies of Delfi's liquid biopsy platform.

The agreement also creates what Delfi called a "streamlined process" for MSK researchers to access the Delfi platform in "broad clinical contexts." Financial terms were not disclosed.

One of the partners' first research efforts is an expansion of a prospective study that Delfi initiated in 2021, applying its blood-based cancer detection technology in individuals eligible for lung cancer screening under current US guidelines.

Investigators led by MSK's Luke Pike have recruited an expanded cohort, now totaling 2,500, to validate Delfi's platform for detection of lung cancer and eight additional tumor types that are more common among older, heavy smokers.

"There is enormous potential to reduce global cancer deaths through high-performing, widely accessible blood-based cancer screening … [and] we're looking forward to collaborating with Delfi to push the science forward," Bob Li, codirector of MSK's thoracic liquid biopsy program and CSO of MSK Direct, said in a statement.