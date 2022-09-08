Dante Genomics, TMA Precision Health Partner for Rare Disease Diagnostics

NEW YORK – Dante Genomics said on Thursday that it has partnered with TMA Precision Health, a Boston-based company that serves a network of 3.5 million rare disease patients around the world, for whole-genome sequencing-based diagnostics.

Under the terms of the agreement, TMA will offer its network access to Dante's clinical whole-genome sequencing service, including clinical interpretation and personalized reports. New York-based Dante said it will use the data obtained via the partnership to advance internal research related to target identification and drug development. TMA will also include the sequencing data into its own rare disease database.

Dante CEO Andrea Riposati said in a statement that the partners aim to "end any diagnostic odyssey for [rare disease] patients and reduce the time to diagnosis from years to days," adding that "TMA Precision Health is at the frontier to bring genomic driven care to the countries with the highest unmet need."

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

Dante also maintains a head office in Italy, and earlier this year announced a partnership with the Italian government to pilot the use of a custom version of its Dante Whole Genome Test in the healthcare system. The company most recently updated the test in March.