Danish Firm Clinical Microbiomics Raises €10M in VC Funding

NEW YORK — Danish microbiome research firm Clinical Microbiomics has received a €10 million ($9.7 million) investment from venture capital firm Seventure Partners, the companies said on Tuesday.

Clinical Microbiomics will use the money to continue development of its microbiome profiling and systems biology platform, as well as to expand its service offering within multiomics data integration and to grow its global presence beginning with the US.

In addition to providing microbiome research services to biopharmaceutical partners, Clinical Microbiomics maintains a collection of over 30,000 samples linking more than 3 million bacterial strains to clinical phenotypes.

Seventure Partners' investment "will enable us to expand our innovation programs, quality management systems, and strategic collaborations at a high pace to help researchers worldwide … bring new products and treatments to market," Clinical Microbiomics CEO Anders Grøn said in a statement.