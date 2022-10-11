Logo

Danish Firm Clinical Microbiomics Raises €10M in VC Funding

Oct 11, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Danish microbiome research firm Clinical Microbiomics has received a €10 million ($9.7 million) investment from venture capital firm Seventure Partners, the companies said on Tuesday.

Clinical Microbiomics will use the money to continue development of its microbiome profiling and systems biology platform, as well as to expand its service offering within multiomics data integration and to grow its global presence beginning with the US.

In addition to providing microbiome research services to biopharmaceutical partners, Clinical Microbiomics maintains a collection of over 30,000 samples linking more than 3 million bacterial strains to clinical phenotypes.

Seventure Partners' investment "will enable us to expand our innovation programs, quality management systems, and strategic collaborations at a high pace to help researchers worldwide … bring new products and treatments to market," Clinical Microbiomics CEO Anders Grøn said in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
private financing
microbiome
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Zika Virus Infections Activate Different Pathways in Different Tissues

A study appearing in BMC Genomics found that Zika virus infection leads to the activation of different signaling pathways in different tissue types.

Study Compares Rapid Antigen Test Detection of Omicron, Delta SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The analysis appearing in the Annals of Internal Medicine found the tests could similarly detect the two COVID-19 variants.

New Database Combines Data on Microbes, Their Metabolites, and Their Effects

An international team of researchers has created the Human Microbial Metabolome Database, which they describe in Nucleic Acids Research.

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.