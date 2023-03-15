Cue Health Q4 Revenues Drop 24 Percent

NEW YORK – Cue Health announce after the close of the market on Wednesday afternoon announced a 24 percent decline in fourth quarter 2022 revenues but beat the consensus Wall Street estimate.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, the San Diego-based diagnostic test development company posted $146.8 million in revenues, including $92.4 million in deferred revenues related to its agreement with the US Department of Defense, down from $192.5 million in Q4 a year ago. Excluding the deferred revenues, Q4 revenues were $54.4 million. The analysts' average estimate was $47.8 million.

The company noted in a statement that it saw stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers in the fourth quarter.

Product revenues were $145.7 million, also down 24 percent compared to $191.3 million in Q4 2021, while grant and other revenues were $1.1 million, slightly down from $1.2 million a year ago.

The company recorded public sector revenues of $94.4 million, up 7 percent from $88.5 million in Q4 2021. Excluding deferred revenues, public sector revenues were $1.9 million. Cue posted $52.4 million in private sector revenues, dropping 50 percent from $104.0 million in Q4 2021. Private sector revenues made up 36 percent of Cue's total revenues.

Disposable test cartridge revenues in Q4 2022 were $50.5 million, down 70 percent from $165.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cue Health had a net loss of $31.5 million, or $.21 per share, in the recently completed quarter compared to a net income of $34.2 million, or $.22 per share, in Q4 a year ago. The consensus Wall Street loss per share estimate was $.51.

Full-year revenues for 2022, meantime, were $483.5 million, declining 22 percent compared to $618.1 million in 2021. It beat the Wall Street estimate of $385.1 million in revenues for the year, although excluding deferred revenues the full-year total were $391.1 million.

Product revenues were $474.2 million, decreasing 23 percent compared to $615.8 million in 2021. Grant and other revenues were $9.3 million, tripling from $2.3 million a year ago.

Public sector revenues were $108.8 million, down 72 percent from $385.3 million in 2021, while private sector revenues were $374.7 million, up 61 percent from $232.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net loss for the year was $194.1 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to net income of $86.4 million, or $.59 per share, in 2021. The firm beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of a loss of $1.56 per share.

Cue Health exited the year with $241.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also executed a cost reduction plan that is expected to result in cash savings of approximately $100 million on an annual basis, the company said.

The firm added that Q1 2023 revenues are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.