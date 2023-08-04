Cue Health Awarded $28M BARDA Contract to Develop Multiplex Respiratory Test

NEW YORK – Cue Health announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a $28 million contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop a multiplex respiratory test.

The molecular test would simultaneously detect and differentiate among influenza A/B, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 and would return results in about 25 minutes, the company said in a statement. The assay would be intended for both over-the-counter and point-of-care use and would run on the Cue Health Monitoring System.

"We expect this test will arm individuals and their providers with actionable information that can reduce community spread, increase the efficacy of treatment, and help lead to better health outcomes," Cue Chairman and CEO Ayub Khattak said in a statement.

In 2020, Cue was awarded $13 million from BARDA to develop its molecular SARS-CoV-2 test, which received de novo classification from the US Food and Drug Administration in June. In May, the company submitted its respiratory syncytial virus test to the FDA for de novo classification. The firm also noted that it has submitted its combined influenza A/B and COVID-19 test to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.