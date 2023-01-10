CRISPR QC Raises $1.6M in Seed Funding

NEW YORK – CRISPR analytics startup CRISPR QC said on Tuesday that it has closed a $1.6 million seed funding round led by Serra Ventures.

Based in San Diego, CRISPR QC said its CRISPR analytics platform can "optimize and de-risk gene editing outcomes by providing a new form of insight into CRISPR." The platform is built on CRISPR-Chip, a biosensor invented by company cofounder Kiana Aran that is capable of directly measuring CRISPR activity, the firm said.

CRISPR QC said the seed funding will be used to advance the commercial development of its CRISPR analytics platform and to further enhance data analytics capabilities.

"CRISPR QC has been proving with our early customers that our CRISPR Analytics Platform brings new dimensions of data that allows them to advance their CRISPR product development and that we are a valuable partner throughout the editing process," CRISPR QC CEO Ross Bundy said in a statement. "Driven by this momentum, we are intensely focused on continuing to accelerate our commercial adoption bringing our insights to new customers.