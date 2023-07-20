COVID-19 Testing Declines Lead to 46 Percent Drop in Abbott Q2 Dx Revenues

NEW YORK – Abbott said on Thursday that a decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales drove down the company's Diagnostics revenues by 46 percent year over year for the second quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based firm reported overall Q2 revenues of $9.98 billion, down 11 percent from $11.26 billion in Q2 2022, or down 9 percent on an organic basis. The company beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of $9.70 billion.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, total revenues were up nearly 12 percent on an organic basis.

Abbott reported Diagnostics sales of $2.31 billion in Q2 2023 compared to $4.32 billion in the prior-year quarter. On an organic basis, Abbott's worldwide Diagnostics sales fell 45 percent. Excluding COVID-19 test sales, Diagnostics revenues grew 7 percent organically.

Within Diagnostics, Core Laboratory Q2 revenues rose 6 percent to $1.29 billion from $1.22 billion in Q2 2022; Molecular revenues decreased 33 percent to $141 million from $212 million in Q2 2022; and Point of Care revenues increased 2 percent to $142 million from $139 million in the prior-year quarter. The firm reported $741 million in Rapid Diagnostics sales, a 73 percent decrease from Q2 2022 sales of $2.75 billion.

Global COVID-19 testing sales were $263 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.32 billion in the year-ago period, the firm said.

In Abbott's other businesses, Nutrition sales grew 6 percent to $2.08 billion; Established Pharmaceuticals grew 5 percent to $1.29 billion; and Medical Devices grew nearly 14 percent to $4.30 billion.

Abbott reported Q2 net earnings of $1.38 billion, or $.78 per share, compared to net earnings of $2.02 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, EPS was $1.08, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $1.05.

For full-year 2023, Abbott anticipates organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to be in the low double digits, diluted earnings per share of $3.02 to $3.22, and adjusted EPS to be between $4.30 and $4.50. The adjusted EPS forecast remains unchanged but "reflects an increased outlook for the underlying base business offset by a lower forecasted earnings contribution from COVID-19 testing-related sales," the company said in a statement.

In early Thursday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Abbott were up 4 percent at $111.73.