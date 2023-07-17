Logo

Court Rules in Favor of Natera in CareDx Unfair Competition Claim, Voids Damages

Jul 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – A Delaware District Court found Natera not guilty of unfair competition against CareDx and that CareDx is not entitled to damages related to that claim.

The decision essentially reverses one made last year, in which Natera was ordered to pay CareDx $21.2 million in compensatory damages and $23.7 million in punitive damages.

Although the court let stand the jury's earlier finding that both companies engaged in some instances of false advertising, it determined that CareDx failed to prove an intent to mislead on Natera's part.

Without proof of willful deception, the court also ruled that CareDx failed to show that Natera's actions caused it injury. This, the court explained in a memorandum, made CareDx ineligible for damages under that claim.

