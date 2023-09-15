Court Allows 10x Genomics Patent Lawsuit Against Parse Biosciences to Proceed

NEW YORK – A US federal court on Thursday denied Parse Biosciences' motion to dismiss a patent infringement lawsuit filed by 10x Genomics last year.

Parse had alleged that the six asserted patents concerned ineligible subject matter; however, US District Court Judge Joel Slmosky ruled that they do not and that the claims of all six are eligible for patent protection.

Eric Whitaker, chief legal officer at 10x, said in a statement that the firm is "very pleased" with the ruling.

"This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously," Parse CEO Alex Rosenberg said in a statement.

Parse has also sought to invalidate all six patents at suit by filing petitions with the US Patent and Trademark Office for inter partes review. The first petitions were filed between April and June and all are still pending.

10x filed the suit in August 2022, alleging that Parse's Evercode WT product infringes three patents and that a planned single-cell ATAC-seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin by sequencing) would infringe three other patents. It has asked the court for an injunction against Parse.