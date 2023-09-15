Logo

Court Allows 10x Genomics Patent Lawsuit Against Parse Biosciences to Proceed

Sep 15, 2023 | Andrew P. Han

NEW YORK – A US federal court on Thursday denied Parse Biosciences' motion to dismiss a patent infringement lawsuit filed by 10x Genomics last year.

Parse had alleged that the six asserted patents concerned ineligible subject matter; however, US District Court Judge Joel Slmosky ruled that they do not and that the claims of all six are eligible for patent protection.

Eric Whitaker, chief legal officer at 10x, said in a statement that the firm is "very pleased" with the ruling.

"This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously," Parse CEO Alex Rosenberg said in a statement.

Parse has also sought to invalidate all six patents at suit by filing petitions with the US Patent and Trademark Office for inter partes review. The first petitions were filed between April and June and all are still pending. 

10x filed the suit in August 2022, alleging that Parse's Evercode WT product infringes three patents and that a planned single-cell ATAC-seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin by sequencing) would infringe three other patents. It has asked the court for an injunction against Parse.

Filed under

Business News
Sample Preparation
Sequencing
North America
lawsuit
single-cell sequencing
single-cell gene expression analysis
Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
Parse Biosciences
10X Genomics
patent infringement
US District Court
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.