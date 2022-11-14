Cota, Google Cloud to Codevelop NLP Algorithms to Mine Unstructured Oncology Data

NEW YORK – Cota said Monday that it has formed a partnership with Google Cloud to develop algorithms to apply natural language processing technology to unstructured oncology data, including genomic sequencing test reports.

The technology will extract data from clinical notes, PDF reports, and other unstructured elements in electronic health records, then apply NLP and machine learning to create structure to make the data computable for research and analytics. New York-based Cota will use the outputs from these algorithms to augment manual abstraction that often misses key elements from genetic and other laboratory tests hidden in PDF files.

"By training these algorithms specifically on oncology information, we will partner with Cota in generating a much more complete understanding of what is happening in the cancer care setting and how a patient's unique clinical history may impact their response to treatment," Shweta Maniar, director of life sciences industry solutions at Google Cloud, said in a statement.

"Imagine a scenario where we can be alerted, in real time, to new diseases or receive signals from geographies where patients are experiencing better outcomes, or poorer outcomes, so that we can take action quickly," Cota President and CEO Miruna Sasu said. "In order for this to become our reality, we must leverage technologies to ingest healthcare data responsibly, accurately, and expeditiously."