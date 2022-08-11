Congenica Partners With Indian Diagnostics Lab for Genomic Analysis, Reporting

NEW YORK – Congenica said Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with Avesthagen to provide genomic analysis and reporting services for the Indian biotechnology company's Avgen Diagnostics business unit. Avgen offers whole-genome and exome-based diagnostics services across India to support predictive and preventive healthcare.

Cambridge, UK-based Congenica said that the tie-up will accelerate the time to diagnosis by providing rapid interpretation of next-generation sequencing data.

Willem Haagmans, Congenica's VP of sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said in a statement that Avesthagen will now be able to support healthcare providers in India with "actionable insights" for patient care. "Developing partnerships with like-minded leaders in their field around the globe is a core part of our strategy going forwards, with the aim of helping more people around the globe access precision medicine," he said.

"[Congenica's] experience and success with national genome projects including Genomics England, and extensive work for the NHS, will help us to accelerate preventive and early diagnosis to deliver personalized medicine across India," added Avesthagen Managing Director Villoo Morawala Patell.

Bangalore, India-based Avesthagen recently entered into a strategic alliance with Indian IT and consulting firm Wipro to develop and commercialize next-generation sequencing panels for conditions including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, autoimmune diseases, and rare diseases.