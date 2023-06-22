Logo

Congenica Inks Middle East Distribution Deal With NoorDx

Jun 22, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bioinformatics firm Congenica said Thursday that it has entered into a distribution partnership with NoorDx, a Saudi Arabian genomics and research services company. The deal will allow NoorDx to distribute Congenica services across the Middle East.

Through the partnership, Middle Eastern hospitals and genetic laboratories will have access to Cambridge, UK-based Congenica's sample-to-report-services, including analysis and interpretation of sequencing data as well as support from geneticists.

NoorDx, which is based at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Innovation Cluster in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, has its own sequencing lab.

"The partnership between Congenica and NoorDx will further accelerate our mission to fully localize the holistic value chain of clinical genomics in the region and allow for downstream innovation from both companies to integrate and address the precision medicine need in [Saudi Arabia] and beyond," NoorDx CEO and Cofounder Dillon Fritz said in a statement. "Congenica's … genetic analysis and interpretation technology, coupled with their expert team of registered clinical scientists, will create an optimal synergy with NoorDx's internationally accredited clinical lab and our portfolio of genomic-based solutions."

Congenica has a series of partnerships with genomics labs across the developing world, including one with Indian biotechnology company Avgen Diagnostics.

