Complete Genomics, SeqWell Partner for NGS Library Prep

NEW YORK – Complete Genomics and SeqWell said Wednesday that they will partner to develop ultra-high throughput library preparation products.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Complete Genomics, the US subsidiary of China's MGI Tech, and SeqWell, a provider of genomic library preparation products, plan to develop SeqWell products that are compatible with the entire Complete Genomics next-generation sequencing and automation portfolio. They aim to shorten sequencing turnaround times and increase throughput, particularly benefiting synthetic biology, low-pass genomic screening, and environmental surveillance studies such as wastewater viral monitoring.

"Next-generation sequencing customers need faster, more flexible, and easy-to-use sequencing workflow solutions that are optimized to support their experiments," said Rob Tarbox, VP of product and marketing at Complete Genomics. "Our partnership with SeqWell enables us to offer a broader range of tools to support a broader range of customer needs."

The partnership builds upon a previous collaboration between the firms that has resulted in customers being able to pair SeqWell's ExpressPlex library prep kits with several of Complete Genomics' sequencers.

SeqWell previously partnered with enzyme engineering company Codexis to accelerate the commercialization of genomics workflow solutions. Complete Genomics, meanwhile, recently inked a comarketing partnership with data management and analytics firm Gencove. The firm is also one of the subjects of proposed legislation to ban federally funded medical providers from using so-called "foreign adversary biotech companies of concern," a characterization Complete Genomics' parent company, BGI Group, has refuted.