Complete Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies Partner on Product Development

NEW YORK – Complete Genomics and Integrated DNA Technologies said on Wednesday that they have partnered to develop compatible products.

Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will optimize IDT's sample and library preparation technology for Complete Genomics' sequencing platforms and develop a range of library prep solutions that can be used to directly sequence on Complete Genomics' DNBSeq sequencing platforms without the need for library conversion.

"With a growing installed base of our DNBSeq platforms, we are excited to provide streamlined reagents for our partners and customers to use," Rob Tarbox, Complete Genomics' VP of product and marketing, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Complete Genomics joined the IDT Collab Network as one of its founding members. Other sequencing firms involved include Element Biosciences, Ultima Genomics, and Singular Genomics.

IDT's relationship with MGI Tech, the parent company of Complete Genomics, began in June 2018.