Complete Genomics, Gencove Ink Comarketing Agreement for Low-Pass Whole-Genome Sequencing

NEW YORK – MGI Tech's US subsidiary Complete Genomics and Gencove said on Tuesday that they have signed a comarketing agreement.

The firms will offer a bundled solution for low-coverage whole-genome sequencing (WGS) combining Gencove's data management and analytics platform with Complete Genomics' sequencing products and automation capabilities, especially the DNBSeq-T7RS and DNBSeq-T20X2RS.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Through this partnership with Complete Genomics, we're enabling higher-throughput results at a lower cost per sample, making more affordable sequencing accessible to more researchers," Joseph Pickrell, Gencove cofounder and CEO, said in a statement. "It will provide the kind of comprehensive genome coverage that leads to the discovery of novel variants."

Complete Genomics Cofounder and CSO Rade Drmanac added that the package could "[replace] genotyping arrays with a more flexible and comprehensive approach that empowers researchers in molecular breeding, plant and animal research, and population-based genetic research."

Gencove, a New York Genome Center spinout, also has a comarketing agreement with Element Biosciences. In 2018, the firm partnered with BGI Americas to offer a low-pass sequencing service using the DNBSeq technology. MGI was spun out of China's BGI in 2022.