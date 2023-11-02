Complete Genomics, Basepair Partner on Technology Integration

NEW YORK – Complete Genomics — the US-facing subsidiary of MGI Tech — and Basepair said on Thursday that they have partnered to integrate Basepair's cloud computing-based bioinformatics platform with Complete's DNBSeq sequencers for data analysis.

Complete customers will be able to access Basepair's bioinformatics platform on Amazon Web Services. Users will receive "preferential commercial terms" to run secondary analysis tools and pipelines for next-generation sequencing analysis and interactive visualization, the firms said.

"Partnering with Basepair enables our customers to connect their own AWS accounts, taking a platform approach to bioinformatics that doesn't just translate to enhanced data security and integrity, but also reduces cloud costs, making the process more efficient and seamless," Complete VP of Product and Marketing Rob Tarbox said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The partnership is the latest this year for Complete Genomics, which has also announced collaborations with Integrated DNA Technologies and Invivoscribe, as it relaunches its sequencers in the US.