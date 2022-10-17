Logo

Clinical Microbiomics Acquires Metabolomics Firm MS-Omics

Oct 17, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Danish microbiome profiling firm Clinical Microbiomics said Monday that it has acquired metabolomics company MS-Omics for an undisclosed amount.

Copenhagen-based Clinical Microbiomics said the purchase would give it expertise in metabolite profiling and advance its systems biology platform, which is focused on exploring the microbiome and its connection to health and disease.

The acquisition follows a €10 million ($9.8 million) investment in Clinical Microbiomics from Seventure Partners that the company announced last week.

"There is an unmet need in the microbiome field for better solutions to integrate microbiome and metabolome data," Clinical Microbiomics CEO Anders Grøn said in a statement. "This demands a truly interdisciplinary approach — one that is made possible through this acquisition. We’re excited to engage with our network of researchers around the world to bring the new platform and services to work."

"This transaction is a big milestone for our companies," MS-Omics CEO Morten Danielsen said in a statement. "Together, we will be in position to offer a differentiated portfolio of services, lead the way with innovative concepts designed specifically for the fast-growing microbiome field, and benefit from improved sales coverage around the world."

Filed under

Business News
Mass Spec
mergers & acquisitions
microbiome
metabolomics
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Points to Colorectal Cancer Risk Gene, 'Super Enhancer' Influenced by Inflammation

A research team reporting in Nature Communications has linked colon cancer growth to amped-up activity by the PDZK1IP1 gene that is regulated by inflammation-responsive super enhancers.

Cancer Pathways Found With 'Crosstalk' Pathway Enrichment Approach

Investigators in Genome Medicine identified novel and known cancer risk pathways using a new computational method called CTpathway that takes crosstalk between pathways into account.

North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Condition Linked to Enhancer Alterations

Using a multiomic retinal database, fine mapping, and functional enhancer assays, researchers defined the rare macular development condition as a "retinal enhanceropathy" in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Study Uncovers Mosaic Loss of Chromosome Y in Human Microglia

Using single-cell and single-nuclei RNA sequencing data, researchers have found that mosaic loss of chromosome Y occurs in human microglia, as they report in Genome Research.