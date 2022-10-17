Clinical Microbiomics Acquires Metabolomics Firm MS-Omics

NEW YORK – Danish microbiome profiling firm Clinical Microbiomics said Monday that it has acquired metabolomics company MS-Omics for an undisclosed amount.

Copenhagen-based Clinical Microbiomics said the purchase would give it expertise in metabolite profiling and advance its systems biology platform, which is focused on exploring the microbiome and its connection to health and disease.

The acquisition follows a €10 million ($9.8 million) investment in Clinical Microbiomics from Seventure Partners that the company announced last week.

"There is an unmet need in the microbiome field for better solutions to integrate microbiome and metabolome data," Clinical Microbiomics CEO Anders Grøn said in a statement. "This demands a truly interdisciplinary approach — one that is made possible through this acquisition. We’re excited to engage with our network of researchers around the world to bring the new platform and services to work."

"This transaction is a big milestone for our companies," MS-Omics CEO Morten Danielsen said in a statement. "Together, we will be in position to offer a differentiated portfolio of services, lead the way with innovative concepts designed specifically for the fast-growing microbiome field, and benefit from improved sales coverage around the world."