ChromaCode, Protean BioDiagnostics Partner to Launch Lung Cancer Test

NEW YORK – ChromaCode on Thursday announced a partnership with cancer diagnostic laboratory Protean BioDiagnostics to launch a test for non-small cell lung cancer through an early access program.

The test uses ChromaCode's High Definition PCR multiplexing technology to detect all National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommended variants in a single assay with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours. The test requires 15 nanograms of input DNA and five nanograms of RNA and has demonstrated 99 percent concordance with next-generation sequencing, ChromaCode said in a statement. It has also demonstrated more than 99 percent coverage of genes of interest.

Orlando, Florida-based Protean plans to add the HDPCR technology to its clinical precision oncology platform Protean MAPS, ChromaCode noted. The technology is deployed on ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis platform and is compatible with existing instrumentation.

The partnership "marks a significant step towards bringing the HDPCR NSCLC assay to Florida," ChromaCode Chief Business Officer Padma Sundar said in a statement.

Protean President and CEO Anthony Magliocco added that the company sees "a real opportunity to collaborate with commercial payors, US Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies, to establish coverage and reimbursement for this revolutionary technology."