Centogene to Offer Genomic Data for Rare Neurodegenerative Diseases on BC Platforms Network

NEW YORK – BC Platforms said Thursday that Centogene has joined the BCRquest.com global biobank analytics platform.

As part of this new partnership, Centogene will make more than 80,000 whole-genome and whole-exome sequences — featuring data on rare and neurodegenerative diseases — available to researchers on the BCRquest.com data network.

These Centogene datasets increase the breadth and depth of genomic data available on the BC Platforms network by about 20 percent, the companies said. They also diversify information available through BCRquest, as more than 70 percent of donors to Centogene's biobank are of non-European descent.

"Centogene is a unique partner as it brings a wealth of genomic sequencing data to our global data partner network," BC Platforms CEO Tero Silvola said in a statement. "This [data] fuels the ability of biotech companies to uncover highly specific patient and population insights to drive the health systems of the future, delivering patient benefit around the world."

Centogene CEO Kim Stratton noted that there is a "significant unmet medical need" in rare and neurodegenerative diseases. "Through our partnership with BC Platforms, we want to advance global scientific research by providing secure access to a rich source of insights to accelerate data-driven, life-changing answers to patients around the world," Stratton said.