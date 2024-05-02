CellChorus Nabs $2.5M NIH SBIR Grant

NEW YORK – CellChorus said on Thursday that it has received a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The Small Business Innovation Research Fast-Track grant awarded by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences will fund development of the firm's TIMING (time-lapse imaging microscopy in nanowell grids) technology for single-cell analysis.

The $350,000 Phase I grant is underway, and a two-year $2.1 million Phase II grant will begin after CellChorus achieves certain predetermined milestones.

"While many cell therapies have been approved and are in development, the industry needs an integrated analytical platform that provides a matrix of functional readouts including cell phenotype and metabolism on the same cells over time," Rebecca Berdeaux, VP of science at CellChorus, said in a statement.

The Houston-based firm's TIMING platform, which it offers as a service, quantifies how immune cells move, interact, kill, survive, and secrete biomolecules at single-cell resolution.

The award follows a $274,000 grant in 2023 from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.