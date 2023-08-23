Logo

Cell Microsystems Acquires Fluxion Biosciences; Announces Series B Financing

Aug 23, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cell biology technology firm Cell Microsystems said on Wednesday that it has acquired Fluxion Biosciences, an Oakland, California-based company that produces automated patch clamp technology and cell-based assay tools.

The acquisition was supported by a concurrent Series B financing led by Telegraph Hill Partners, the Durham, North Carolina-based Cell Microsystems said in a statement, but the company did not disclose the exact amount raised by the funding round. Other financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Cell Microsystems said the acquisition of Fluxion and its IonFlux, BioFlux, and IsoFlux products "adds to its portfolio to form a suite of innovative cell analysis solutions."

Jeff Jensen, formerly CEO of Fluxion, and his team will join Cell Microsystems after the acquisition.

