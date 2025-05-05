Castle Biosciences to Expand GI Offerings With Previse Merger, Discontinue Mental Health PGx Test

This article was edited to correctly attribute the first quote to Derek Maetzold, rather than to Matthew goldberg.

NEW YORK – Castle Biosciences is expanding its gastrointestinal diagnostic test offerings, particularly with respect to esophageal cancer, with the acquisition of GI health company Previse.

Friendswood, Texas-based Castle announced a definitive agreement to purchase Baltimore-based Previse during a call held after market on Monday to discuss the company's first quarter earnings.

"With Previse, we found an opportunity to expand our offerings within [GI], beyond our spatial omics TissueCypher Barret's esophagus test, furthering our position in this space," said Derek Maetzold, Castle’s president and CEO.

Castle expects the transaction to close in the coming weeks, although Matthew Goldberg, Castle's senior VP of medical, said that the company does not expect to see a meaningful impact on revenue stemming from the transaction this year.

In contrast to TissueCypher's artificial intelligence-driven spatial biology technology, Previse's PCR-based Esopredict assay measures DNA methylation of the p16, HPP1, RUNX3, and FBN1 genes to predict esophageal cancer progression.

Maetzold said that Castle will be evaluating how to combine the two methodologies and suggested that more acquisitions might happen down the line.

"We've been looking for other opportunities, both in dermatology and in gastroenterology, to complement our current offerings," he said. "Previse happens to be one of the opportunities that we were able to pull the trigger on this point in time, but there are other ones … that we will hopefully be able to discuss in the future."

Sales of Castle's TissueCypher Barrett's esophagus test drove an overall 21 percent jump in Q1 revenues. For the three months ended March 31, Castle reported total revenues of $88.0 million compared to $73.0 million in Q1 2024, beating analysts' average estimate of $80.4 million. The firm delivered 24,402 total test reports in Q1, up 17 percent from 20,888 reports in the same period of 2024.

The company delivered 7,342 results in Q1, more than doubling 3,429 test reports in the same quarter last year. The firm also delivered 8,621 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports and 4,375 DecisionDx-SCC test reports in the first quarter, representing a 3 percent and 22 percent year-over-year increase, respectively.

While Castle appears set to grow its footprint in the esophageal cancer space, the company announced that it is exiting the mental health space, at least for now, with the discontinuation of its IDgenetix mental health pharmacogenomic test.

Castle CEO Derek Maetzold said on the call that the decision was made due to "changes in the market" and the strategic decision to allocate more resources in profitable growth areas. He also mentioned that reimbursement for the test had been challenging.

"Payors … have been especially difficult with [this test] and that led us to the changes we've made over the last couple of quarters," Maetzold said.

Castle said that it delivered 2,578 IDgenetix tests in Q1 compared to 4,078 in the year-ago quarter. The IDgenetix test's discontinuation becomes effective this month.

Castle's Q1 R&D expenses were $12.6 million, down 9 percent from $13.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. Its SG&A spending rose almost 21 percent to $58.6 million from $48.5 million.

The firm's Q1 net loss swelled to $25.8 million, or $.90 per share, from $2.5 million, or $.09 per share, for the same period in 2024. On an adjusted basis, Castle reported a $.20 loss per share compared to analysts' expectation of a $.07 LPS.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $89.7 million and marketable securities of $185.5 million.

It also said it is raising its guidance for 2025 revenues to between $287 million and $297 million compared to a previously provided guidance of $280 million to $295 million.