Caris Life Sciences Taps Juniper Biologics to Market Sequencing Tests in Southeast Asia

NEW YORK – Singapore-based therapeutics developer Juniper Biologics said Thursday that it has been granted distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences' molecular profiling services in Southeast Asia.

Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling services include whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing to guide the use of molecularly targeted therapies.

Andreas Tsukada, Caris' president of Japanese operations and head of international, said in a statement that the deal furthers Caris' goal of improving the lives of cancer patients.

"This is a massive development in the advancing of cancer care options, many of which are antiquated and still failing patients. With this targeted approach, we collectively offer patients, especially those with rare or aggressive cancers, a real chance of recovery," Juniper Biologics CEO Raman Singh added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Juniper develops and commercializes novel therapies with a focus on oncology, rare and orphan diseases, and gene therapy.