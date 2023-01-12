Logo

Caris Life Sciences Taps Juniper Biologics to Market Sequencing Tests in Southeast Asia

Jan 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Singapore-based therapeutics developer Juniper Biologics said Thursday that it has been granted distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences' molecular profiling services in Southeast Asia.

Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling services include whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing to guide the use of molecularly targeted therapies.

Andreas Tsukada, Caris' president of Japanese operations and head of international, said in a statement that the deal furthers Caris' goal of improving the lives of cancer patients.

"This is a massive development in the advancing of cancer care options, many of which are antiquated and still failing patients. With this targeted approach, we collectively offer patients, especially those with rare or aggressive cancers, a real chance of recovery," Juniper Biologics CEO Raman Singh added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Juniper develops and commercializes novel therapies with a focus on oncology, rare and orphan diseases, and gene therapy.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
distribution agreement
Caris
Asia/Oceania
personalized medicine
Breaking News
The Scan

Ancient DNA Sheds New Light on History of Giant Tortoises

Researchers combine ancient DNA, radiocarbon, and paleogeographic analyses to trace the spread of giant tortoises in Science Advances.

New Approach to Deliver Hereditary Blindness Therapeutics

Researchers report in Science Advances that they have used lipid nanoparticles to deliver mRNA to key neural cells of the eye in mice.

Improved Method for Wildlife DNA Collection, Analysis

In Frontiers in Genetics, researchers describe new protocols for the collection of noninvasive fecal DNA samples from wildlife for sequencing analysis, which they applied to elephant dung.

Cardiomyopathy Risk Increased in Individuals With Atrial Fibrillation History, TTN Variants

With data for roughly 450,000, researchers at Genetics in Medicine saw a pronounced jump in cardiomyopathy risk in individuals with both risky TTN variants and an early history of atrial fibrillation.