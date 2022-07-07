Caris Life Sciences Expands Partnership With Epic to Improve Molecular Testing Access

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences on Thursday announced an enhanced partnership with electronic health records firm Epic to integrate Caris' molecular testing portfolio with Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network.

Caris will make its entire suite of molecular profile services available, including whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing for both tissue and blood samples, making it the first partner with those capabilities to join the ORA network.

The network integration will be made available later this year, enabling Caris to streamline clinical workflows for physicians and to offer access to structured genomic data all within Epic's system.

"Building on the success of our Epic Genomics Module integration, ORA will further enhance patient access to critical molecular results they need to fight and hopefully beat cancer," said David Spetzler, Caris' president and CSO.

Caris recently made its Molecular Intelligence Profile multi-platform tumor profiling test available in another partnership with Sorrento and the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Consortium.

Meanwhile, Guardant Health has also partnered with Epic, integrating its own cancer test portfolio into the EHR firm's systems.