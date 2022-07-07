Logo

Caris Life Sciences Expands Partnership With Epic to Improve Molecular Testing Access

Jul 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences on Thursday announced an enhanced partnership with electronic health records firm Epic to integrate Caris' molecular testing portfolio with Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network.

Caris will make its entire suite of molecular profile services available, including whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing for both tissue and blood samples, making it the first partner with those capabilities to join the ORA network.

The network integration will be made available later this year, enabling Caris to streamline clinical workflows for physicians and to offer access to structured genomic data all within Epic's system. 

"Building on the success of our Epic Genomics Module integration, ORA will further enhance patient access to critical molecular results they need to fight and hopefully beat cancer," said David Spetzler, Caris' president and CSO.

Caris recently made its Molecular Intelligence Profile multi-platform tumor profiling test available in another partnership with Sorrento and the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Consortium.

Meanwhile, Guardant Health has also partnered with Epic, integrating its own cancer test portfolio into the EHR firm's systems.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Sequencing
Caris
collaboration
North America
EHR/EMR
Breaking News
The Scan

Monkeypox Meeting

As the World Health Organization gets ready to hold another monkeypox meeting, the US distributes vaccines and increases its testing capacity.

CRISPR's Softer Side

A homologous chromosome-templated repair approach to gene editing relies on versions of the Cas9 enzyme that cut a single DNA strand.

Pickled? No Problem

Researchers come up with an approach for extracting DNA from archived museum specimens. 

Nature Papers on Long Reads for Bacterial Genomes, Zebrafish Atlas, Hypothalamic Aging in Mammals

In Nature this week: near-finished microbial genomes without polishing, zebrafish functional annotation program, and more. 