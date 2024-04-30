Caris Life Sciences, Cota Partner to Optimize Cancer Treatments

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences and Cota announced on Tuesday a partnership to support biopharmaceutical drug development and patient care through expanded multimodal data offerings.

Under the terms of the agreement, the financial details of which were not provided, Caris will combine its genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and imaging data with Cota's electronic health record data from over 2 million treated cancer patients "to power the next wave of cancer therapeutics," the firms said in a statement.

"Caris' partnership with Cota will enable biopharma to leverage a more complete dataset to power research and AI approaches for therapeutic development," Brian Lamon, chief business officer at Caris, said in a statement. "This breadth of data allows the flexibility to build specific cohorts for understanding mechanisms of resistance, determinants of response, and relevant biomarkers to improve success of their clinical trials."

Caris has been actively pursuing several drug discovery and development partnerships across the oncology space. Earlier this month, the Irving, Texas-based company partnered with Germany's Merck KGaA to accelerate the development of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates for cancer patients through Caris Discovery, its therapeutic research arm. The month prior, Caris announced a deal with the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium to advance pediatric precision oncology research.

"By combining Cota's high-quality, curated data sourced from electronic health records with Caris' molecular data, life sciences researchers will be able to capture previously unseen insights to optimize cancer treatments that can improve a patient's prognosis and quality of life," said C.K. Wang, chief medical officer of Cota.