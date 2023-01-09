Caris Life Sciences, ConcertAI Partner on Molecular Oncology R&D Platform

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences said Monday that it has formed a partnership with artificial intelligence software developer ConcertAI to create a translational and clinical development research platform to support molecular oncology R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Irving, Texas-based Caris will combine its multiomic work on tumor biology and molecular biomarkers with ConcertAI's collection of multimodal clinical data in oncology and hematology to offer a unified platform for uncovering novel signatures, targets, and therapeutics.

ConcertAI, part of the SymphonyAI Group and founded in 2018, has developed a data pipeline with end-to-end capabilities and services for clinical development. The Boston-based firm has a strong focus on helping customers diversify clinical trials and mitigate access disparities in precision cancer care.

ConcertAI collects a variety of genomic and clinical data from patients. Clinical research clients use the company's Patient Care Monitor platform, for example, to gather de-identified patient-reported outcomes, which can be correlated with other clinical factors such as cancer stage at diagnosis, sociodemographic factors, and genetic test results to create a detailed picture of a patient's experience.

"By leveraging Caris' expansive real-world clinico-genomic database and ConcertAI's large clinical data of multiple types [including electronic medical records], imaging, [and] medical claims, our biopharma partners are able to uncover new insights into the underpinnings of cancer biology, translate these insights with confidence into the clinic, and define clear clinical development strategies for enhancing patient clinical outcomes," ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton said in a statement.