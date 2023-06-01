Caris Life Sciences, ConcertAI to Collaborate on Database Project

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences and oncology data and software company ConcertAI are expanding a partnership they launched earlier this year, the companies said Thursday.

Caris and ConcertAI said they will collaborate on a database of molecular, clinical, and multimodal data. The database will fuel a clinico-genomic research platform that academic and biopharmaceutical researchers will be able to use for precision oncology research including therapeutic development, clinical trials management, and post-approval evidence generation.

Caris already has a database of genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and whole-slide imaging data, while ConcertAI has clinical data across multiple cancers. As part of the deal, the firms will align their clinical trials networks for patient identification and matching, as well as provide software tools for research partners.

"Combining the deep clinical data at ConcertAI with the whole-exome and whole-transcriptome sequencing and other data at Caris enables researchers to discover new associations and information to improve patient care," Caris President David Spetzler said in a statement.

Irving, Texas-based Caris and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based ConcertAI initially partnered in January to create a research platform to support molecular oncology R&D.