Caris Life Sciences Adds Everything Genetic as UK Distributor

NEW YORK – Everything Genetic said on Tuesday that it will distribute Caris Life Sciences' Molecular Intelligence Tumor Seek service in the UK.

MI Tumor Seek is a next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling service. It relies on whole-exome sequencing analysis of various DNA mutations, alterations, and signatures, paired with whole-transcriptome sequencing analysis of RNA for RNA fusions and variant transcripts. Oncologists and surgeons can use the genomic information to diagnose and treat patients.

Irving, Texas-based Caris has sold MI Tumor Seek for years, and it is considered a flagship product offering.

Everything Genetic is based in Nantwich, an English city equidistant between Liverpool and Birmingham, and will be the sole distributor of Caris' MI Tumor Seek service in the UK.

CEO James Price said in a statement that the firm's partnership with Caris will "enable medical teams across the UK to access the precision diagnostic technologies for biomarker identification, and therefore to fully understand the biology of a tumor and to implement the best treatment strategy for their cancer patients."

Everything Genetic offers a variety of tests for hereditary cancers, as well as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to Caris, it also represents Antegenes, an Estonian polygenic risk score company, and Belgian diagnostics firm OncoDNA, in the UK.