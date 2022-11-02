Logo

Caris Life Sciences Adds Everything Genetic as UK Distributor

Nov 02, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Everything Genetic said on Tuesday that it will distribute Caris Life Sciences' Molecular Intelligence Tumor Seek service in the UK. 

MI Tumor Seek is a next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling service. It relies on whole-exome sequencing analysis of various DNA mutations, alterations, and signatures, paired with whole-transcriptome sequencing analysis of RNA for RNA fusions and variant transcripts. Oncologists and surgeons can use the genomic information to diagnose and treat patients.

Irving, Texas-based Caris has sold MI Tumor Seek for years, and it is considered a flagship product offering.

Everything Genetic is based in Nantwich, an English city equidistant between Liverpool and Birmingham, and will be the sole distributor of Caris' MI Tumor Seek service in the UK.

CEO James Price said in a statement that the firm's partnership with Caris will "enable medical teams across the UK to access the precision diagnostic technologies for biomarker identification, and therefore to fully understand the biology of a tumor and to implement the best treatment strategy for their cancer patients."

Everything Genetic offers a variety of tests for hereditary cancers, as well as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to Caris, it also represents Antegenes, an Estonian polygenic risk score company, and Belgian diagnostics firm OncoDNA, in the UK.

Filed under

Business News
Cancer
Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
distribution agreement
Europe
Caris
tumor sequencing
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Examines Where Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Fall Off Precision Oncology Pathway

Researchers from Diaceutics report in JCO Precision Oncology that about half of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer patients are lost during the preanalytical and analytical stages of the precision oncology pathway.

Comparison of Polioviruses Used in Vaccines Finds Newly Developed One Is More Stable

A poliovirus developed for use in vaccines so that it avoids regaining virulence does appears to have increased genetic and phenotypic stability, a study in The Lancet Microbe has found.

New Genomic Knowledgebase Combines Data From 30 Consortia

In Nucleic Acids Research, a University of Michigan team presents a graph database dubbed Genomic Knowledgebase for scientists to explore the human genome, epigenome, transcriptome, and more.

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.