Logo

CareDx to Repurchase up to $50M of Common Stock

Dec 06, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – CareDx on Tuesday announced a program to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock over a 24 month period.

The Brisbane, California-based company may purchase these shares on a discretionary basis through open market repurchase, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, or via other techniques, it said.

CareDx will fund purchases from its existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow and is not obligated to acquire a specified number of shares. The company may also modify, suspend, or discontinue the program at its discretion.

CareDx recently announced third quarter cash and cash equivalents of $83.0 million and $208.3 million in marketable securities.

In Tuesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, CareDx shares were up approximately 8 percent, to $13.55 per share.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
CareDx
North America
stock repurchase
Breaking News
The Scan

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.

Lupus Heterogeneity Highlighted With Single-Cell Transcriptomes

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, researchers in Nature Communications tracked down immune and non-immune cell differences between discoid lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Rare Disease Clues Gleaned From Mobile Element Insertions in Exome Sequences

With an approach called MELT, researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics uncovered mobile element insertions in exomes from 3,232 individuals with or without developmental or neurological abnormalities.

Team Tracks Down Potential Blood Plasma Markers Linked to Heart Failure in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Researchers in BMC Genomics found 10 differentially expressed proteins or metabolites that marked atrial fibrillation with heart failure cases.