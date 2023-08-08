CareDx Q2 Revenues Dip 13 Percent, Test Volumes Impacted by Medicare Billing Article Revision

NEW YORK – CareDx reported after the close of market Tuesday a year-over-year revenue decrease of approximately 13 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

The Brisbane, California-based company finished the three months ending June 30 with approximately $70.3 million in total revenues compared to $80.6 million for the same quarter in 2022. Nonetheless, this beat analysts' average estimate of approximately $61.8 million.

Testing services provided the bulk of revenue for the quarter at $53.4 million, compared with $67.1 million in the same period in 2022. This includes approximately $7.8 million in revenue from AlloSure Kidney Medicare tests that the firm had not yet submitted to insurers for reimbursement during Q1 2023.

Nonetheless, total AlloSure and AlloMap patient results provided the recently completed quarter fell roughly 17 percent year over year to approximately 37,500, which the company attributed largely to the impact that Medicare billing article revisions had on AlloSure Kidney test volumes.

CareDx's Q2 net loss was approximately $24.9 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.7 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP loss per share was $.18 per share for Q2 2023, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a loss per share of $0.31.

CareDx's R&D spending fell approximately 11 percent to $20.3 million from $22.6 million in the same quarter last year, while its SG&A expenses fell roughly 2 percent to approximately $51 million from $52.2 million in Q2 of last year.

CareDx ended the quarter with approximately $87.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $194.9 million in marketable securities.

The company anticipates full-year 2023 revenues to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million.