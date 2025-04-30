CareDx Q1 Revenues Rise 18 Percent on Testing Services Growth

NEW YORK – CareDx reported after the close of market Wednesday a year-over-year revenue increase of 18 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

The Brisbane, California-based transplant diagnostics company finished the three months ended March 31 with $84.7 million in total revenues compared to $72.0 million for the same quarter in 2024. This narrowly beat analysts' average estimate of approximately $84.5 million.

Testing services provided the bulk of revenue for the quarter, rising 15 percent year-over-year to $61.9 million from $53.8 million in the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, product revenue jumped 26 percent year over year to $10.8 million from $8.6 million while patient and digital solutions revenue grew 25 percent to $12.0 million from $9.6 million.

CareDx's Q1 net loss was $10.3 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CareDx reported Q1 EPS of $0.09, besting analysts; average estimate of $0.07.

CareDx's R&D spending dipped 1 percent to $18.5 million from $18.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company's SG&A expenses also declined, falling approximately 6 percent to $45.8 million from $48.9 million in Q1 of last year.

CareDx ended the quarter with $88.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.2 million in marketable securities.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $365 million to $375 million.