CareDx Q1 Revenues Decline 3 Percent, Miss Analyst Estimates

NEW YORK – CareDx reported after the close of the market on Wednesday a year-over-year revenue decrease of 3 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

The Brisbane, California-based company finished the three months ending March 31 with revenues of $77.3 million compared to $79.4 million for the same quarter of 2022, and falling shy of analysts' average estimate of $80.7 million.

The firm noted that this quarter's revenues did not include approximately $8.9 million associated with some 3,200 AlloSure Midney Medicare tests that were not submitted for reimbursement this quarter. These were withheld to allow CareDx more time to evaluate the implications of an updated Billing Article issued by Palmetto MolDx related to transplant testing in March. The company plans to submit these tests in the next quarter.

Despite the overall revenue decline, the firm reported strong testing volumes, as well as gains in its patient and digital services business.

AlloMap and AlloSure volumes rose 17 percent year over year, while revenues generated through the patient and digital services business rose 39 percent compared to Q1 2022.

CareDx's Q1 net loss was $23.8 million, or $.44 per share, compared to $19.7 million, or $.37 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted loss per share was $.11, on par with analysts' average estimate.

The company's R&D spending rose 11 percent year over year to $24.4 million from $21.9 million, while its SG&A expenses rose 5 percent to $52.0 million from $49.7 million a year ago.

CareDx ended the quarter with approximately $74.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $211.3 million in marketable securities.

The firm withdrew its 2023 revenue guidance citing unknown variables related to the updated Billing Article.

"The first quarter delivered strong operational execution against our 2022 strategic plan, reflected in our record testing services volumes, record patient and digital solutions revenue, and second consecutive quarter of testing services cash collections exceeding testing services revenue," CEO Reg Seeto said in a statement. "That said, we are currently laser focused on the operational implementation of our plans to address the recent MolDX Billing Article changes."