CareDx Preliminary Q4 Revenues Up 4 Percent

NEW YORK – CareDx said on Monday that it expects $81.9 million to $82.2 million in fourth quarter revenues, which would represent 4 percent year-over-year growth and beat analysts' average estimate of $81.5 million.

The Brisbane, California-based firm's cited high cash collections for testing services, strong test growth, and inclusion into the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) guidelines as Q4 revenue drivers.

Testing services revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 is expected to be between $64.9 million and $65.2 million, compared with $68.6 million in the same period last year. The firm provided approximately 47,700 AlloSure and AlloMap results this quarter, representing an approximately 14 percent increase over the same period last year, and including approximately 2,300 AlloSure Lung results.

Fourth quarter product revenue is expected to be $8.5 million, compared to $7.7 million in Q4 2021. The firm also anticipates approximately $8.5 million in patient and digital solutions revenue this quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the same quarter last year.

CareDx reported record cash collections this quarter, at 110 precent of testing services revenue, representing an approximately 10 percent year-over-year increase.

Inclusion into ISHLT guidelines was announced in December, supporting the expanded use of CareDx's HeartCare solutions, AlloMap, and AlloSure in routine heart transplant monitoring.

The firm also announced a share buyback program of up to $50 million, demonstrating management's confidence in the business, cash position and long-term growth opportunities.

For full-year 2022, CareDx expects revenue to be between $321.3 million and $321.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 8 percent. Preliminary full-year revenues would be in line with guidance provided by CareDx in November and would beat analyst estimates of $320.9 million. The firm expects $263.2 million to $263.5 million in testing services revenue, $29.3 million in product revenue, and $28.8 million in digital solutions revenue.

The company finished the year with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $292 million.

CareDx shares were up approximately 4 percent in early morning trading, to $11.64 per share.