CareDx Opens New Growth Avenues With AlloSure CPT Code, Epic Integration

NEW YORK – With a new CPT code for its AlloSure platform, transplant diagnostics company CareDx hopes it will now be easier to establish contracts and gain in-network providers, thereby smoothing a path toward greater revenue growth.

Following the release of its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, the Brisbane, California-based firm said in a call with investors that its AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA test for transplant surveillance received a new CPT code in Q1, and that it became active on April 1. CEO John Hanna said that this allowed the firm to quickly convert six existing payor contracts to the new code and obtain in-network status with a large Blue Cross Blue Shield plan in the Southeast covering some 3 million individuals.

"Just because you have a code doesn't mean you get paid more," Hanna said, "but in our case, because we have substantial evidence supporting AlloSure and we have been gaining private payor coverage over the past several years, what we've seen is that the absence of having a test-specific code has inhibited our ability to get payor contracts and get in-network for that service."

Hanna also highlighted two expanded indications for AlloSure testing that may add to the company's growth potential over the year. In March, AlloSure Heart became the only test validated and commercially available for pediatric heart transplant patients under age 7, including infants. That same month, AlloSure Kidney's indications were expanded to include simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplants, which are primarily performed for patients with renal failure and insulin dependent diabetes.

"[This] is a growing indication because it cures both diseases in a single procedure," Hanna said, noting that last year, over 700 patients received a simultaneous pancreas kidney transplant.

Also in April, CareDx began integrating its systems with Epic Systems' Aura Network, enabling providers to order the company's testing services directly through Epic's electronic health records system.

"It is our goal that by the end of the year, transplant centers using Epic's platform will be able to order AlloSure and AlloMap seamlessly through Epic Aura," Hanna said.

Even without such an integration, CareDx's testing services drove strong revenue and test volume growth in the first quarter of this year. For the three months ended March 31, testing service revenue grew 15 percent year over year to $61.9 million, compared with $53.8 million in the same period in 2024, while test volume increased 12 percent year over year, with approximately 47,100 tests sold in Q1.

Despite these gains, shares of CareDx were down approximately 3 percent in early morning trading on the Nasdaq, trading at $16.32 per share.

Meanwhile, product revenue jumped 26 percent year over year to $10.8 million from $8.6 million while patient and digital solutions revenue grew 25 percent to $12.0 million from $9.6 million.

This contributed to an 18 percent year-over-year increase in Q1 revenues to $84.7 million from $72 million in Q1 2024, which narrowly beat analysts' average estimate of approximately $84.5 million.

In other business news, CFO Abhishek Jain noted that the firm expects little disruption to its operations from the Trump administration's ongoing tariff disputes.

"We see no material impact on our business today," Jain said. "We operate mostly in the US and have limited import of products [manufactured] in Europe. We anticipate less than $1 million annual impact to our lab products' cost of goods."

Additionally, Jain said that the company has reached a tentative agreement to resolve a class action lawsuit brought against the company in 2022 alleging that CareDx had misled investors. Under the agreement-in-principle, CareDx would pay a settlement of approximately $20.3 million.

"We anticipate that the company's insurers will cover approximately $14.9 million of the total," Jain said, "leaving the company with an out-of-pocket expense of approximately $5.4 million."

CareDx is currently finalizing the definitive terms of the agreement, which will be subject to court approval.

CareDx's Q1 net loss was approximately $10.3 million, or $.19 per share, compared to approximately $19.9 million, or $.38 per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CareDx reported Q1 EPS of $.09, besting analysts' average estimate of $.07.

Although CareDx's R&D spending dipped 1 percent to $18.5 million from $18.7 million in the same quarter last year, the firm has been presenting copious amounts of data from past and ongoing research investments. The company presented several analyses stemming from its ongoing SHORE study on correlations between donor-derived cell-free DNA testing and heart transplant outcomes at the annual meeting of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, held this week in Boston.

There, the firm showed data demonstrating that its HeartCare product may be more predictive of clinical outcomes than the standard histopathological evaluation of biopsy specimens. The data suggested that a dual-positive HeartCare result, indicating both elevated immune activity and organ damage, was prognostic of poor outcomes, including graft dysfunction, rejection, or death from rejection, even when the associated pathology review of a biopsy was negative.

The company's Q1 SG&A expenses also declined, falling 6 percent to $45.8 million from $48.9 million in Q1 of last year.

CareDx ended the quarter with approximately $88.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.2 million in marketable securities.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million.