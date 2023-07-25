Logo

CareDx Acquires Transplant Supply Chain and Logistics Company MediGo

Jul 25, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – CareDx said on Tuesday that it acquired organ transplant supply chain and logistics company MediGo for an undisclosed amount.

The move expands CareDx's digital health portfolio and pre-transplant offerings, enabling the Brisbane, California-based firm to better serve the organ procurement organization market, shorten transplant wait times, and boost access to donated organs.

MediGo's software packages include mobile apps for tracking organs in transit and solutions to help streamline organizations' response to new organ referrals, among others.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Combining MediGo's network, real-time data, and predictive analytics with CareDx's digital health platform capabilities, we are better poised to deliver next-generation data-driven patient solutions," Scott Plank, MediGo's founder and executive chairman, said in a statement. "With MediGo's people and technology solutions and CareDx, we expect to make a greater impact through this collaboration."

Reg Seeto, CEO and president of CareDx, added that "by leveraging our combined strengths, we will drive operational efficiencies, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to the transplant ecosystem by addressing the serious organ transplant shortage."

The MediGo deal is the latest in CareDx's acquisitions in the transplant logistics and tracking space. In 2021, CareDx also acquired app developer Transplant Hero and the European transplant surveillance software company BFS Molecular. Prior to that, the firm also acquired tracking software firm XynManagement, as well as transplant management firm OTTR Complete Transplant Management.

