Cardinal Health to Distribute Precipio Molecular Cancer Assays

NEW YORK – Specialty cancer diagnostics firm Precipio said Tuesday that Cardinal Health will distribute its HemeScreen molecular assays.

The deal covers Cardinal Health's customer base, consisting primarily of hospitals, reference laboratories, and physician-owned labs. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Precipio offers panels for myeloproliferative neoplasms, acute myeloid leukemia, BCR-ABL1 and MPN, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and myeloproliferative disorders.

In June, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company announced a deal with an unidentified New York-based academic healthcare institution to jointly develop a glioblastoma panel based on the HemeScreen technology.