Logo

Canaccord Initiates Coverage of Olink With Buy Rating

Dec 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage Wednesday of Olink with a Buy rating and a price target of $28.

In a research note, analyst Kyle Mikson said the company's large protein menu and the "market-leading specificity" and "high dynamic range and sensitivity" of its assays have allowed it to perform well in the proteomics research market and should be applicable to diagnostics, as well.

He highlighted Olink's plan to expand its assay menu from roughly 3,000 to 4,500 protein targets by the end of the year, as well as the fact that it is currently the only high-plex proteomic platform using next-generation sequencing for its readout.

Mikson said that while Olink has reported operating losses in recent quarters, this is due to the use of its IPO proceeds to drive growth, and added that he believes that strong margins in the company's growing kits business will allow it to reach profitability in 2023.

In Wednesday morning trading on Nasdaq, Olink shares were up 6 percent to $24.58.

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
Olink
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Mouse Study Points to Gut Microbiome Influence on Exercise Motivation

New research in Nature suggests that microbes contribute to the gut-brain relationship that boosts exercise-linked brain changes by influencing related neurotransmitter signaling.

Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Contributions By Y Chromosome Loss

By profiling Y chromosome loss among men being treated for COVID-19, researchers in Genome Medicine saw ties between severe COVID-19, death, and enhanced LOY in immune cells.

Ancient Analysis Provides Clues to Medieval Pathogen Genetics, Points to Co-Infections

Researchers in Genome Biology characterize pathogens found among individuals buried in rural Germany between the 5th and 8th centuries, uncovering infections involving multiple pathogens.

Regenerative Zebrafish Enhancer Elements Applied in Mice

Duke University researchers have tested in Cell Stem Cell whether zebrafish enhancer elements can also influence regeneration ability in mice.