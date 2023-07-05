Logo

Camena Bioscience Closes $10M Series A Financing Round

Jul 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – UK synthetic biology startup Camena Bioscience said on Monday that it has closed a $10 million Series A financing round that was led by venture capital firm Mercia.

Cambridge-based Camena said it will use the money to scale its operations and to further develop its gSynth enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, which it claimed can produce DNA of over 300 bp length with 90 percent accuracy.

The firm said it has already signed commercial agreements "with leading consumers of synthetic genes, securing a multimillion-pound revenue stream over the previous year."

Camena is joining a number of other companies that are also betting on enzymatic DNA synthesis, including DNA Script, Ansa Biotechnologies, Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, and NunaBio.

