C2i Genomics Expands to India via Karkinos Healthcare Partnership

Jun 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – C2i Genomics has entered the cancer detection and management market in India by virtue of a strategic partnership, announced last week, with Karkinos Healthcare, an Indian developer of a cancer-management technology platform.

Through the partnership, New York-based C2i Genomics will bring its C2inform whole-genome sequencing minimal residual disease (MRD) test to India, expanding on the MRD monitoring Karkinos already offers in its home country.

The C2inform assay uses patient-specific discriminators developed via artificial intelligence-based pattern recognition and error suppression methods that integrates signals for highly sensitive detection of tumor-associated DNA. C2i received a CE mark to launch the product in Europe earlier this year.

Karkinos will launch C2inform at its Advanced Center for Cancer Diagnostics and Research at Kochi, India. Because analysis is performed in the cloud, C2i's software platform can monitor cancer tumor burden from anywhere in the world, the company said.

"Karkinos Healthcare shares in our vision to increase access to distributed cancer monitoring and will be instrumental in advancing our commercialization efforts to bring the C2inform MRD test to labs across India," C2i CEO and Cofounder Asaf Zviran said in a statement.

C2i has formed strategic partnerships for AI-based cancer detection and monitoring across the Western world, including one announced this year with OncoDNA.

