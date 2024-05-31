Bruker Prices $404M Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK – Bruker said Thursday that it has priced an offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at a price of $67.29 per share.

Bruker is selling the shares to the underwriters on the offering, which may then offer those shares for sale on the Nasdaq, on the over-the-counter market, or through negotiated transactions. Bank of America Securities and JP Morgan are acting as joint underwriters and bookrunning managers for the offering, and Bruker has granted them a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock.

Gross proceeds to Bruker from the offering are expected to be roughly $403.7 million. The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay off debt accrued through recent strategic acquisitions as well as borrowing under its revolving credit agreement dated Jan. 18, 2024.

Bruker recently announced it is acquiring substantially all of the assets of NanoString Technologies for approximately $392.6 million in cash plus the assumption of certain liabilities.

The offering is expected to close today, subject to market and other customary closing conditions.

In early Friday trade on the Nasdaq, shares of Bruker were down a fraction of a percent at $65.39.