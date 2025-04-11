Bruker Preliminary Q1 Revenues Rise 10 Percent Year Over Year

NEW YORK – Bruker on Friday announced that its preliminary Q1 2025 revenues rose roughly 10 percent year over year.

Separately, the company announced a majority investment in German infectious disease bioinformatics firm Ridom.

For the first three months of 2025, revenues were in the range of $795.0 million to $800.0 million, up from $721.7 million in Q1 2024 and above the consensus Wall Street estimate of $757.0 million.

The company added that it projects low-single-digit organic revenue growth, with mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in its Bruker Scientific Instrument (BSI) segment and high-teens percent organic revenue decline in its Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segment.

Separately, Bruker said that it has entered a strategic collaboration for next-generation sequencing applications in microbiology and infectious disease testing with Münster, Germany-based NGS bioinformatics firm Ridom, along with a majority investment of undisclosed size in the firm. With the collaboration, Bruker aims to add NGS to its microbiology applications, with research-use-only NGS-based solutions in epidemiology and hospital acquired infection (HAI) tracing.

Bruker will combine its IR Biotyper testing for the detection and rule-out of HAI outbreaks with NGS-based reflex testing of selected samples for deeper phylogenetic analysis. NGS can also be used to follow up species identification done on Bruker’s MALDI Biotyper system. It will use Ridom’s SeqSphere+ NGS bioinformatics software for this work. SeqSphere+ is designed for genomic bacterial strain differentiation, multilocus sequence typing (MLST), core genome MLST (cgMLST), phylogenetic analysis, and real-time clonal and plasmid transmission detection and can handle data from a variety of NGS platforms.

“We are delighted to become an important part of Bruker´s microbiology and infectious diagnostics solutions,” Dag Harmsen, founder and managing director of Ridom, said in a statement. “Bruker has a track record of bringing innovation to microbiology, and our new strategic collaboration ensures sustainable service for our NGS customers, and creates new opportunities for our significant growth as part of Bruker´s global microbiology team.”

“Since the introduction of our MALDI Biotyper for fast, near-universal microbial identification from cultures, we are committed to bringing innovations to microbiology,” Wolfgang Pusch, president of Bruker’s microbiology and infectious diagnostics division, said in a statement. “The novel, research-use-only combination of our IR Biotyper for rapid, cost-effective and strain-specific detection or rule-out of hospital outbreaks, in combination with NGS reflex testing for genomic interpretation with SeqSphere+, provides a unique triage offering for epidemiology and healthcare acquired infection tracing.”