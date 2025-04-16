Bruker Makes Majority Investment in Mass Spec Dx Firm

NEW YORK – Bruker said Wednesday that it has made a majority investment in Munich-based diagnostics firm Recipe, a vendor of kits for therapeutic drug monitoring and other mass spec-based in vitro diagnostic kits.

Bruker said the investment will increase its capabilities in small molecule clinical diagnostics, including in therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), drugs of abuse screening, and other applications.

Financial and other terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Recipe's ClinMass kits currently cover 155 different drugs and metabolites and can run on Bruker's EVOQ LC-MS systems as well as LC-MS systems from other vendors. The companies are also preparing to launch a new product, Recipe's ClinDart kits, which can run either on a traditional LC-MS system or on a chromatography-free high-throughput mass spec setup.

"Bruker's majority investment in Recipe and our planned joint introduction of high-throughput ClinDart assays represents a significant advancement in clinical mass spectrometry," Recipe Managing Director Gernot Wolfram said in a statement. "Our unique collaboration on chrom-free, triple-quad TDM assays will allow Recipe to provide clinical laboratories with a powerful new tool that complements our well-regarded ClinMass workflows on the EVOQ-DART TQ⁺. The additional high-throughput ClinDart methods reduce operating costs and accelerate time to market for newly developed clinical diagnostics and multiplexed drugs of abuse screening assays."

"This majority investment aligns with our strategic vision for LC-TQ-MS assays, enhanced with novel chrom-free assays based on our proprietary DART technology to lead in clinical research and regulated TDM markets," Jeffrey Zonderman, senior VP of Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry, said in a statement. "The Recipe ClinMass and novel ClinDart assays, combined with LC or chrom-free EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ methods, are expected to offer unparalleled flexibility, throughput, and cost-effectiveness."