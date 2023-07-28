Logo

In Brief This Week: Yourgene Health, Illumina, Enzo Biochem, Revvity, Talis Biomedical

Jul 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Yourgene Health said this week that it has signed a five-year contract extension with Illumina, which includes a restated license and supply agreement for Yourgene's sequencing-based noninvasive prenatal testing IVD products. The extended contract will run until September 2028. Yourgene is in the midst of being acquired by Novacyt, a deal that is expected to close in the third quarter. 

Enzo Biochem has completed the sale of its clinical laboratory division to Laboratory Corporation of America for $113.3 million in cash. The final purchase price is well below the $146 million expected when the firms signed the agreement in March. The sale is part of Enzo's restructuring initiative launched in 2022 to focus on its life science segment, which sells products and services for drug discovery and research applications. 

Revvity's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.07 per common share payable on Nov. 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of the market on Oct. 20, 2023. 

Talis Biomedical said this week that it received notice from the Nasdaq on July 20 that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of at least $1.00 per share. To regain compliance, the company's common stock was required to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, which the company satisfied on July 19. The notice follows the company's 1-for-15 reverse stock split approved by stockholders on June 9. 

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb. 

