In Brief This Week: TriLink Biotech, Centogene, PreventionGenetics, InformedDNA, Karius, More

NEW YORK – TriLink Biotechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is collaborating with Johns Hopkins University to establish a new center within the JHU Whiting School of Engineering to accelerate research and therapeutic development using TriLink's RNA synthesis technology. TriLink is providing an undisclosed amount of direct funding for the center and access to its proprietary in vitro transcription technology, CleanScript. The company said this week that it will also provide technical expertise and access to other discovery and manufacturing supplies. Jeff Coller, a Bloomberg distinguished professor of RNA biology and therapeutics, will serve as the inaugural director of the center, which will be anchored in the Institute of NanoBioTechnology and open this spring, TriLink added.

Centogene said this week that it has extended its 2020 drug discovery collaboration with Evotec for one year and has granted the firm an R&D license for the continued development activities. Evotec, based in Hamburg, Germany, also has an exclusive option until March 31, 2025, to acquire Rostock, Germany-based Centogene's share of IP generated through the collaboration under a global exclusive license agreement. In return, Centogene would receive an upfront fee, milestone payments, and royalties. Financial details were not disclosed. Centogene said the firms have discovered a small molecule that could potentially treat patients with type 2 and type 3 Gaucher disease.

The Foundation Fighting Blindness said this week that it has partnered with PreventionGenetics, a unit of Exact Sciences, and InformedDNA to provide services for the My Retina Tracker genetic testing program. The initiative, launched in 2017, provides genetic testing and counseling at no cost to patients with a clinical diagnosis of inherited retinal diseases who meet certain eligibility criteria. So far, more than 20,000 individuals have received testing through the program. Under the new agreement, PreventionGenetics will serve as the testing laboratory, using a targeted gene panel, while InformedDNA will offer genetic counseling services. Previously, Blueprint Genetics, since 2020 part of Quest Diagnostics, had been providing genetic testing for the program.

Infectious disease diagnostics firm Karius said this week that its Karius Test for diagnosing and managing lung infections in immunocompromised patients has received US Food and Drug Administration breakthrough device designation. The blood-based laboratory-developed test uses metagenomic sequencing to detect more than 1,000 pathogens that cause bloodstream infections, Redwood City, California-based Karius said, adding that results can be achieved in one day. A clinical trial demonstrated the test increased the relative yield for detecting the probable cause for pneumonia by 40 percent, according to the firm.

The US Department of Defense said last week that it has awarded Hologic a $93.3 million fixed-price contract for the company's test kits, with an estimated completion date of May 5, 2029. A Hologic spokesperson said the contract will be used to order various assays including tests for sexually transmitted diseases, virology, and respiratory diseases, and that the award recognizes the potential use of Hologic's molecular testing instruments for pandemic preparedness and the rapid acquisition of assays in response to emerging threats.

T2 Biosystems said this week it has closed its previously announced private placement, raising $8 million in gross proceeds. The financing will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, manufacturing, and clinical development purposes, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based developer of tests to detect sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes said.

Bruker said this week that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 17 to stockholders of record as of June 3.

Fungal diagnostics company Immy of Norman, Oklahoma, said this week that it has acquired UK-based OLM Diagnostics for an undisclosed amount. OLM, founded in 2014, offers real-time PCR assays in different medical areas.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.