In Brief This Week: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Quantum-Si, BioMérieux, More

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said this week that it is providing laboratory equipment and consumables to the LabShares Newton biotech incubator under a new partnership. LabShares provides more than 25 biotechnology firms with furnished lab space, services, and equipment. Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will outfit the incubator's shared lab space with instruments such as ultra-low temperature freezers, cell culture incubators, microscopes, and PCR machines.

Separately, Thermo Fisher declared a quarterly dividend this week. On May 18, its board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $.30 per common share, payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 15.

Bruker announced this week a quarterly dividend of $.05 per share, payable on June 17 to shareholders of record as of June 1.

Separately, the company provided in its 10-Q form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month details on several transactions. It said that its Jan. 18 investment in PreOmics totaled €46.1 million ($52.1 million) and gave it a 74 percent interest in the company. Bruker also entered an agreement with the noncontrolling interest holders, giving it the right to acquire the remainder of the company, exercisable beginning in 2026.

Bruker also said that it paid $5.7 million for its Jan. 17 acquisition of Prolab Instruments and $4.1 million for its Feb. 1 acquisition of PepSep, and that on Feb. 16, it made a $12 million investment in PrognomiQ.

Quantum-Si said in its 10-Q form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month that for its acquisition of semiconductor firm Majelac Technologies, it paid $4.6 million in cash and $4.2 million in stock, with another $500,000 in cash to be paid six months after closing and another $471,000 in stock to be issued to Majelac 12 months after the closing date. Quantum-Si also assumed $50,000 in legal fees from Majelac.

BioMérieux said this week that it has finalized the acquisition of Specific Diagnostics. The firm said the acquisition price was equivalent to 3.2 percent of Specific Diagnostics’ market capitalization as of May 18, paid with a combination of cash and shares issued to certain Specific Diagnostics shareholders. The issuance of 1,288,901 new BioMérieux shares will result in a share dilution of approximately 1 percent of the share capital.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science this week reported RMB 18.0 million ($2.8 million) in revenues for 2021, down 12 percent from RMB 20.5 million in 2020. The company, which has operations in China and the US, had a net loss of RMB 120.1 million in 2021, up from RMB 80.6 million in 2020. Its SG&A expenses were RMB 102.1 million in 2021, up 8 percent from RMB 94.5 million the year before. R&D expenses totaled RMB 16.2 million in 2021, up 40 percent from RMB 11.6 million in 2020. Last month, the firm signed an equity investment deal that will provide it with $15 million over two and a half years. It received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq in March for failing to meet listing requirements. As of Dec. 31, 2021, AnPac Bio had RMB 9.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Japan's OriCiro Genomics said this week that it has opened an office in Boston, its first in North America. Its sales team based there can accept orders for cell-free cloning and switching systems as well as for custom services.

Agilent Technologies this week announced a quarterly dividend of $.21 per share, payable on July 27 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 5.

Quanterix said in its 10-Q form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month that the total transaction price for its collaboration agreement with drugmaker Eli Lilly is $10.9 million.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.