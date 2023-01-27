In Brief This Week: T2 Biosystems, Novacyt, OpGen, Dante Genomics, Nautilus Biotechnology, More

NEW YORK – T2 Biosystems announced preliminary financial results this week. For the recently completed fourth quarter, the firm had total revenue of $5.5 million, including product revenue of $2.2 million and research contribution revenue of $3.3 million. For full year 2022, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company had total revenue of $22.3 million, including product revenue of $11.3 million and research contribution revenue of $11.0 million. T2 signed 51 T2Dx instrument contracts in 2022, including 27 in the US and 24 outside the US. The firm ended the year with $11.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Novacyt this week issued an unaudited trading update reporting 2022 revenues of £21.0 million ($26.0 million), compared to £92.6 million for 2021, due to an expected decline in COVID-19 related sales. Full-year 2022 COVID revenues were £14.7 million and non-COVID revenues were £6.3 million, compared to 2021 revenues of £84.0 million and £8.6 million, respectively. The Paris, France, and Eastleigh, UK, firm ended the year with £87.0 million in cash.

OpGen has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after enacting a 1-for-20 reverse stock split earlier this month, the company disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this week. In February 2022, the firm received notice that it was not in compliance with the rule as its stock had fallen below $1.00. OpGen originally had until Aug. 29, 2022, to regain compliance, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 28, 2023. From Jan. 5, 2023, through Jan. 19, 2023, OpGen’s stock closed at $1.00 per share or higher, allowing the company to regain compliance with the requirement.

Dante Genomics said this week that its Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based lab has received ISO 15189 accreditation. The firm said the certification will help it bring clinical whole-genome sequencing to patients in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Dante recently partnered with Saudi Arabia's Al Farabi Medical Laboratories on clinical genomic testing.

Nautilus Biotechnology said this week that is has opened a new facility at the University Town Center in San Diego. The 7,000-square-foot space, which adds to the protein analysis firm's locations in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, will house mechanical engineering, reagent development, software engineering, and bioinformatics and can be expanded in the future as needed.

Enzyme engineering company Watchmaker Genomics of Boulder, Colorado, said this week that its quality management system has achieved ISO 13485:2016 certification for the design, development, manufacture, contract manufacture, distribution, and support of high-performing reagents for genomic applications in medical research.

Becton Dickinson said this week that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.91 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 31 to stockholders of record as of March 10. In addition, the firm said the indicated annual dividend rate is $3.64 per share.

PerkinElmer said this week that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.07 per share of common stock, payable May 12 to all shareholders of record as of April 21.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.