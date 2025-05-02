In Brief This Week: Sophia Genetics, Baylor Genetics, Mainz Biomed, Revna Biosciences, More

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics and AstraZeneca announced this week that they have extended a collaboration to expand the reach of their "MSK-ACCESS powered with Sophia DDM" liquid biopsy kits to 30 clinical institutions worldwide over the course of the year. The announcement coincided with a presentation made by Sophia Genetics at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, consisting of real-world data highlighting the consistent accuracy and precision of MSK-ACCESS powered with Sophia DDM across various laboratory settings. Interim results from the multicenter study demonstrated the high analytical performance of the decentralized test in line with the original single-site test at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Baylor Genetics said this week that it has become an official 2025-2026 genetic testing partner for the Child Neurology Society. As such, it will provide whole-exome sequencing and whole-genome sequencing tests, as well as a neurodevelopmental disorders panel and other diagnostic tests, to a network of clinicians, patients, and families. Baylor Genetics is also the core genetic sequencing partner for the National Institutes of Health's Undiagnosed Disease Network, and it partners with the Texome Project and Project GIVE to increase access to genetic testing.

Mainz Biomed said this week that it has entered into a "technology partnership" with UK-based EDX Medical Group, which will have access to certain Mainz molecular diagnostic technologies to develop products for early cancer detection and prevention in the UK. Mainz primarily markets ColoAlert, a stool-based PCR test for early colorectal cancer detection.

AstraZeneca and Revna Biosciences, an Accra, Ghana-based precision medicine research and diagnostics company, announced a partnership this week to provide epidermal growth factor receptor testing in Ghana. Mutations of EGFR, a protein involved in cell growth, division, and survival, can be a biomarker for lung cancer, especially non-small cell lung cancer. Testing for EGFR, the companies said in a press release, can improve early diagnosis of lung cancer and help doctors determine the best targeted therapies for their patients. In addition to increasing access to tests, Revna said the partnership will include educational programs and resources for oncology healthcare professionals in Ghana so they can provide their patients the best care.

Devyser Diagnostics said this week that its first quarter net sales increased 8 percent year over year to SEK 54.8 million ($5.6 million) from SEK 50.7 million. For the quarter ended March 31, the Swedish diagnostics firm reported an after-tax loss of SEK 20.5 million, or SEK 1.24 per share, compared to an after-tax loss of SEK 12.2 million, or SEK .75 per share, a year ago. The firm noted that Fredrik Alpsten stepped down as CEO in January, and Jan Wahlström will be the new CEO starting in August.

Devyser launched during the quarter an NGS-based assay for thalassemia, and it was awarded two contracts in Italy to provide next-generation sequencing-based testing. The firm inked a three-year, SEK 16.8 million contract with AOU Città Della Salute e della Scienza to provide testing for cystic fibrosis gene mutations, BRCA1 and 2 mutations associated with breast cancer, and thalassemia, and it signed a five-year contract worth up to SEK 5.4 million with Policlinico di Bari to perform testing for cystic fibrosis. After the quarter, the firm also secured a three-year tender valued at SEK 61.8 million to provide NGS and fragment analysis products to labs in Udine, Italy.

Nabsys 2.0 said this week that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification process evaluates an organization's compliance with established standards set by the International Organization for Standardization in leadership, process efficiency, customer focus, risk management, and continuous improvement, Nabsys said. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 status showcases our dedication to excellence and reinforces our customers' trust in us to deliver cutting-edge, reliable electronic genome mapping solutions," Nabsys Chief Operating Officer Richard Lussier said in a statement.

NeoGenomics announced this week that it has paid off in full, using cash in hand, the remaining $201.25 million in principal amount outstanding of its 1.25 percent convertible senior notes with a maturity date of May 1.

Becton Dickinson announced this week that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.04 payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 9. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.16 per share.

Diagnostics developer Binx Health announced this week that it has partnered with Atlanta-based WellStreet Urgent Care to support 30-minute point-of-care testing for sexually transmitted infections. Same-day testing and treatment using the US Food and Drug Administration-cleared, CLIA-waived Binx io assay for chlamydia and gonorrhea is now available to male and female patients at 115 WellStreet and affiliated brand locations in Georgia, Ohio, and South Carolina.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.